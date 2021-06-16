Hawaii reports 30 new coronavirus cases, 1 new death

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 30 new COVID-19 cases for Wednesday, June 16.

There are 24 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, one on the Big Island, three on Maui, one on Kauai and one diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 37,134.

The state death toll rises to 507.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Confirmed Cases

Hawaii County: 3,086 (1)

Honolulu: 26,766 (24)

Kauai: 335 (1)

Maui: 3,798 (3)

Lanai: 112

Molokai: 55

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,251 (1)

Required Hospitalization: 2,402

Deaths: 507 (1)

Cases in the past 14 days: 699

Probable Cases