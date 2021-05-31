Hawaii reports 30 coronavirus cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 30 COVID-19 cases for Monday, May 31.

There are 20 coronavirus cases on Oahu, one on Kauai, seven on Maui, and two diagnosed out of state. One probable case was removed from Maui.

That brings state total to 36,276.

The state death toll remains 500.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 2,885

Honolulu: 26,396 (20)

Kauai: 318 (1)

Maui: 3,651 (7)

Lanai: 112

Molokai: 55

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,193 (2)

Required Hospitalization: 2,327

Deaths: 500

Cases in the past 14 days: 764

Probable Cases:

Hawaii County: 64

Honolulu: 731

Lanai: 3

Kauai: 3

Maui: 793 (-1)

Molokai: 24

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 48 (1)

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story reported an incorrect number of deaths. The story has been corrected.