Hawaii reports 294 COVID cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 294 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

There are 193 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 49 cases on the Big Island, four on Kauai, two on Lanai, 40 on Maui and six diagnosed out of the state.

That brings the state total to 232,302.

The state death toll remains at 1,262.

The state stands at 75.5% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: