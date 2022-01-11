Hawaii reports 2929 COVID cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 2929 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

There are 1,999 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 208 on the Big Island, 180 on Kauai, seven on Lanai, 496 on Maui, 21 on Molokai, and 18 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 150,028.

The state death toll remains at 1,105.

The state stands at 74.9% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: