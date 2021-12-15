Hawaii reports 282 COVID cases, 5 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 282 new coronavirus cases and five new deaths on Wednesday, Dec.15.

There are 230 coronavirus cases on Oahu, five on the Big Island, 13 on Kauai, 28 on Maui, two on Molokai and four diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 89,875.

The state death toll rose to 1,063.

The state stands at 73.2% of vaccinated residents.

