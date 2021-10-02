Hawaii reports 279 COVID cases, 12 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 279 new coronavirus cases, and 12 new deaths on Saturday, Oct. 2.

There are 179 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 47 on the Big Island, 16 on Kauai, 26 on Maui, one on Molokai and 10 diagnosed out of state.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

That brings the state total to 79,851.

The state death toll rises to 801.

Nine Oahu residents died. All had underlying conditions.

A man in his 50s who was hospitalized.

Three women in their 60s who were hospitalized.

Two women in their 70s who were hospitalized.

A man in his 70s who was hospitalized.

A man in his 80s who was hospitalized, and a woman in her 80s who was not hospitalized.

Two Big Island residents died in the hospital with underlying conditions. One was a man in his 60s and the other was a woman in her 80s .

A man who is a Maui resident in his 50s died in the hospital with underlying conditions.

The state stands at 68% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website:

