Hawaii reports 277 COVID cases, 7 new deaths

Coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 277 new coronavirus cases, and 7 new deaths on Sunday, Oct. 3.

There are 161 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 65 on the Big Island, 29 on Kauai, 21 on Maui, and one diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 80,128.

The state death toll rises to 808.

The state stands at 68% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website:

