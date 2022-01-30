Hawaii reports 2,741 COVID cases, 7 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 2,741 new coronavirus cases, and 7 new deaths on Sunday, Jan. 30.

There are 1,804 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 394 on the Big Island, 217 on Kauai, six on Lanai, 257 on Maui, five on Molokai, and 58 diagnosed out of state.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

That brings the state total to 217, 775.



The state death toll rises to 1,180.



The state stands at 74.7% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website:.