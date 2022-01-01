Hawaii reports 2,710 COVID cases, 4 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 2,710 new coronavirus cases, and four new deaths on Saturday, Jan. 1.

There are 2,085 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 195 on the Big Island, 77 on Kauai, three on Lanai, 335 on Maui, 12 on Molokai, and three diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 115,642.



The state death toll rises to 1,094.



The state stands at 74.2% of vaccinated residents.



Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website.