Hawaii reports 27 COVID cases, one new death

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 27 new coronavirus cases and one new death on Friday, Nov. 26.

There are four coronavirus cases on Oahu, two on the Big Island, one on Kauai, 12 on Maui, eight diagnosed out of state.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

That brings the state total to 87,210.

The state death rose to 1,015.

The state stands at 72.5% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website:

According to the Hawai’i Department of Health (DOH), the new COVID-19 case count is a partial count for Friday, Nov. 26. The electronic laboratory reporting system experienced an interruption earlier this week resulting in an incomplete case count.

The Department of Health said it anticipates cases not reported on Friday and will be included in case counts over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Also, DOH said the COVID-19 vaccine data will not be updated on Friday due to a technical issue. However, DOH anticipates vaccination data will be updated on Monday.