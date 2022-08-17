HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 2,696 new coronavirus cases and 13 new deaths in the last week.

The DOH announced on March 9 that they would move to do weekly counts instead of daily counts.

There are 1,886 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 338 on the Big Island, 116 on Kauai, four on Lanai, 311 on Maui, one on Molokai, and 40 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 335,518.

The state death toll rose to 1,619.

The state stands at 77.1% of vaccinated residents.

