Hawaii reports 2,660 COVID cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 2,660 new coronavirus cases on Monday, Jan. 24.

There are 1,554 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 303 on the Big Island, 285 on Kauai, 16 on Lanai, 456 on Maui, 13 on Molokai, and 33 diagnosed of state.

hat brings the state total to 204,933.

The state death remains at 1,146.



The state stands at 74.4% of vaccinated residents.



Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: