Hawaii reports 2611 COVID cases, no new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 2611 new coronavirus cases, and no new deaths on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

There are 1934 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 156 on the Big Island, 111 on Kauai, 18 on Lanai, 303 on Maui, 33 on Molokai, and 56 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 126,067.

The state death toll stands at 1,094.

The state stands at 74.5% of vaccinated residents.

