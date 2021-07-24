Hawaii reports 258 coronavirus cases, and no new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 258 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths for Saturday, July 24.

There are 149 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 44 on the Big Island, eight on Kauai, 39 on Maui, two on Lanai and 16 diagnosed out of state.

The state total is 40,383.

The state death toll remains at 527.

The state stands at 59.6% vaccinated.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 3,641 (44)

Honolulu: 29.482 (149)

Kauai: 508 (8)

Maui: 4,912 (39)

Lanai: 117 (2)

Molokai: 81

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,642 (16)

Required Hospitalization: 2,624 (15)

Deaths: 527

Cases in the past 14 days: 1,777

Probable Cases