Hawaii reports 255 COVID cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 255 new coronavirus cases on Monday, Sept. 27.

There are 162 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 32 on the Big Island, 33 on Kauai, 17 on Maui, four on Molokai, and seven diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 78,404.

The state death toll remains at 757.

The state stands at 67.7% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: