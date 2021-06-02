Hawaii reports 25 coronavirus cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 25 COVID-19 cases for Wednesday, June 2.
There are 13 coronavirus cases on Oahu, nine on Maui and four diagnosed out of state. One case was removed on Kauai.
That brings state total to 36,357.
The state death toll remains 500.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 2,904
- Honolulu: 26,433 (13)
- Kauai: 320 (-1)
- Maui: 3,660 (9)
- Lanai: 112
- Molokai: 55
- Pending/Unknown: 0
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,199 (4)
- Required Hospitalization: 2,329
- Deaths: 500
- Cases in the past 14 days: 709
Probable Cases:
- Hawaii County: 64
- Honolulu: 737
- Lanai: 3
- Kauai: 3
- Maui: 796
- Molokai: 24
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 47