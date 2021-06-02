Hawaii reports 25 coronavirus cases

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 25 COVID-19 cases for Wednesday, June 2.

There are 13 coronavirus cases on Oahu, nine on Maui and four diagnosed out of state. One case was removed on Kauai.

That brings state total to 36,357.

The state death toll remains 500.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 2,904

Honolulu: 26,433 (13)

Kauai: 320 (-1)

Maui: 3,660 (9)

Lanai: 112

Molokai: 55

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,199 (4)

Required Hospitalization: 2,329

Deaths: 500

Cases in the past 14 days: 709

Probable Cases: