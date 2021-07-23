Hawaii reports 243 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 243 COVID-19 cases and three new deaths for Tuesday, July 20.

According to Dr. Green, 78% of the cases from July alone are community spread. Another 20% are from residents returning from travel and 2% are from non-resident travel.

There are 50 new cases on the Big Island, 14 cases on Maui, 146 cases on Oahu, 8 cases on Kauai and 25 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 39,892.

The state death toll rises to 527.

The state stands at 59.4% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 3,477 (50)

Honolulu: 28,338 (146)

Kauai: 485 (8)

Maui: 4,008 (14)

Lanai: 112

Molokai: 57

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,546 (25)

Required Hospitalization: 2,598

Deaths: 527

Cases in the past 14 days: 1,483



Probable Cases