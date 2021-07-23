Hawaii reports 243 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 243 COVID-19 cases and three new deaths for Tuesday, July 20.
According to Dr. Green, 78% of the cases from July alone are community spread. Another 20% are from residents returning from travel and 2% are from non-resident travel.
There are 50 new cases on the Big Island, 14 cases on Maui, 146 cases on Oahu, 8 cases on Kauai and 25 diagnosed out of state.
That brings the state total to 39,892.
The state death toll rises to 527.
The state stands at 59.4% of vaccinated residents.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 3,477 (50)
- Honolulu: 28,338 (146)
- Kauai: 485 (8)
- Maui: 4,008 (14)
- Lanai: 112
- Molokai: 57
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,546 (25)
- Required Hospitalization: 2,598
- Deaths: 527
- Cases in the past 14 days: 1,483
Probable Cases
- Hawaii County: 81
- Honolulu: 844
- Lanai: 3
- Kauai: 3
- Maui: 852
- Molokai: 24
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 62