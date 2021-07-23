Hawaii reports 243 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 243 COVID-19 cases and three new deaths for Tuesday, July 20.

According to Dr. Green, 78% of the cases from July alone are community spread. Another 20% are from residents returning from travel and 2% are from non-resident travel.

There are 50 new cases on the Big Island, 14 cases on Maui, 146 cases on Oahu, 8 cases on Kauai and 25 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 39,892.

The state death toll rises to 527.

The state stands at 59.4% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii County: 3,477 (50)
  • Honolulu: 28,338 (146)
  • Kauai: 485 (8)
  • Maui: 4,008 (14)
  • Lanai: 112
  • Molokai: 57
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,546 (25)
  • Required Hospitalization: 2,598
  • Deaths: 527
  • Cases in the past 14 days: 1,483


Probable Cases

  • Hawaii County: 81
  • Honolulu: 844
  • Lanai: 3
  • Kauai: 3
  • Maui: 852
  • Molokai: 24
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 62

