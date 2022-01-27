Hawaii reports 2,380 COVID cases, 10 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 2,380 new coronavirus cases and 10 new deaths on Thursday, Jan. 27.

There are 1,424 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 375 on the Big Island, 161 on Kauai, 16 on Lanai, 337 on Maui, seven on Molokai, and 60 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 211,267.

The state death toll rose to 1,159.



The state stands at 74.6% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: