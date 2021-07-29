Hawaii reports 234 Coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 234 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths on Thursday, July 29.

On Wednesday, the DOH announced that the case count for July 28 would be a partial count due to an electronic lab reporting system interruption. It is unclear whether the case count reflected in Thursday’s numbers indicate that lab reports have caught up to real time reports.

There are 138 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 54 on the Big Island, nine on Kauai, 31 on Maui and two diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 41,303.

The state death toll rises to 534.

The state stands at 60% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 3,839 (54)

Honolulu: 30,047 (138)

Kauai: 531 (9)

Maui: 5,009 (31)

Lanai: 117

Molokai: 81

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,679 (2)

Required Hospitalization: 2,684

Deaths: 534

Cases in the past 14 days: 2,264

Probable Cases