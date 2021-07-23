Hawaii reports 233 new COVID-19 cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 233 COVID-19 cases for Friday, July 23.

There are 39 new cases on the Big Island, 13 cases on Maui, 151 cases on Oahu, 12 cases on Kauai and 18 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 40,125.

The state death toll stands at 527.

The state stands at 59.5% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 3,517 (39)

Honolulu: 28,487 (151)

Kauai: 497 (12)

Maui: 4,017 (13)

Lanai: 112

Molokai: 57

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,564 (18)

Required Hospitalization: 2,609

Deaths: 527

Cases in the past 14 days: 1,634



Probable Cases