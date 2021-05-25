Hawaii reports 23 coronavirus cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 23 COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Tuesday, May 25.

There are 15 confirmed and one probable coronavirus case on Oahu, two confirmed on the Big Island, one confirmed on Kauai, one confirmed on Molokai and two confirmed plus one probable cases in out of state residents.

That brings state total to 35,924.

The state death toll remains 496.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Confirmed Cases:

Hawaii County: 2,792 (2)

Honolulu: 26,207 (15)

Kauai: 315 (1)

Maui: 3,612

Lanai: 112

Molokai: 53 (1)

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,171 (2)

Required Hospitalization: 2,285

Deaths: 496

Cases in the past 14 days: 978 932