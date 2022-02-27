HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 229 new coronavirus cases, and four new deaths on Sunday, Feb. 27.

There are 133 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 33 on the Big Island, 24 on Kauai, three on Lanai, 27 on Maui, and nine diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 236,009.



The state death toll rises to 1,334.



The state stands at 76.4% of vaccinated residents.



Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: