Hawaii reports 226 COVID cases, 7 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 226 new coronavirus cases and seven new deaths on Thursday, Nov. 18.

There are 116 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 57 on the Big Island, 21 on Kauai, 22 on Maui, and 10 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 86,316.

The state death toll rose to 992.

The state stands at 72.3% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: