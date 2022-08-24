HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 2,219 new coronavirus cases and 13 new deaths in the last week.

The DOH announced on March 9 that they would move to do weekly counts instead of daily counts.

There are 1,520 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 282 on the Big Island, 101 on Kauai, one on Lanai, 268 on Maui, four on Molokai, and 43 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 337,737.

The state death toll rose to 1,632.

The state stands at 77.3% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth weekly COVID case breakdown from the DOH’s website: