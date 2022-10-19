HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 2,211 coronavirus cases and three new deaths in the last week.

There are 1,588 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 372 on the Big Island, 66 on Kauai, 142 on Maui, two on Molokai and 41 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 360,490.

The state death toll rose to 1,702.

As of Oct. 17, the state reports 77.8% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth weekly COVID case breakdown from the DOH’s website: