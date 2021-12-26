Hawaii reports 2,205 COVID cases, no new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 2,205 new coronavirus cases, and no new deaths on Sunday, Dec. 26.

There are 1,841 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 118 on the Big Island, 68 on Kauai, one on Lanai, 132 on Maui, 17 on Molokai. and 28 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 102, 389.

The state death toll stands at 1,082.

The state stands at 73.9% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: