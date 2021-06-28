Hawaii reports 22 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 22 new coronavirus cases for Monday, June 28.

There are 16 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 2 on the Big Island, three on Maui, and five Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 37,669.

The state death toll remains 516.

The state stands at 57% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 3,185 (2)

Honolulu: 27,047 (16)

Kauai: 358

Maui: 3,867 (3)

Lanai: 112

Molokai: 56

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,301 (5)

Required Hospitalization: 2,461

Deaths: 516

Cases in the past 14 days: 551

Probable Cases