Hawaii reports 218 COVID cases, 4 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 218 new coronavirus cases, and four new deaths on Sunday, Oct. 10.

There are 121 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 34 on the Big Island, 28 on Kauai, 16 on Maui, one on Molokai and 18 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 81,501.

The state death toll rises to 841.

The state stands at 69.3% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website:

