Hawaii reports 215 COVID cases, 5 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 215 new coronavirus cases, and five new deaths on Sunday, Dec. 12.

There are 165 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 16 on the Big Island, 11 on Kauai, 14 on Maui, three on Molokai, and six diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 89,229.

The state death toll rises to 1,058.

The state stands at 72.6% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website:

