Hawaii reports 206 COVID cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 206 new coronavirus cases on Monday, Feb. 21.

There are 106 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 47 on the Big Island, 18 on Kauai, one on Lanai, 26 on Maui, one on Molokai, and seven diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 234,551.

The state death toll remains at 1,304.

The state stands at 76.2% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: