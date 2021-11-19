Hawaii reports 206 COVID cases, 6 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 206 new coronavirus cases and six new deaths on Friday, Nov. 19.

There are 119 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 42 on the Big Island, 19 on Kauai, 18 on Maui, and eight diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 86,522.

The state death toll rose to 998.

The state stands at 72.3% of vaccinated residents.

