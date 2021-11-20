Hawaii reports 218 COVID cases, 4 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 218 new coronavirus cases, and four new deaths on Saturday, Nov. 20.

There are 122 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 50 on the Big Island, 19 on Kauai, 20 on Maui, one on Molokai, and six diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 86,740.

The state death toll rises to 1,002.

The state stands at 72.3% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website:

