Hawaii reports 2,050 COVID cases, 3 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 2,050 new coronavirus cases and three new deaths on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

There are 1,441 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 150 on the Big Island, 99 on Kauai, nine on Lanai, 317 on Maui, five on Molokai, and 29 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 208,887.

The state death toll rose to 1,149.



The state stands at 74.5% of vaccinated residents.



Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: