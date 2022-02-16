Hawaii reports 203 COVID cases, 12 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 203 new coronavirus cases and 12 new deaths on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

There are 153 coronavirus cases on Oahu, four cases on the Big Island, nine on Kauai, 28 on Maui and nine diagnosed out of the state.

That brings the state total to 232,505.

The state death toll rose to 1,274.

The state stands at 75.6% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: