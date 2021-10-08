Hawaii reports 201 COVID cases, seven new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 201 new coronavirus cases and seven new deaths on Friday, Oct. 8.

There are 126 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 39 on the Big Island, 7 on Kauai, 19 on Maui, 1 on Lanai and 9 diagnosed out of state.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

That brings the state total to 81,087.

The state death toll rose to 833.

The state stands at 69.3% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: