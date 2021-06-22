Hawaii reports 20 new coronavirus cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 20 COVID-19 cases for Tuesday, June 22.

There are nine new coronavirus cases on Oahu, five on the Big Island, one on Kauai, three on Maui and two Hawaii residents that were diagnosed out-of-state.

That brings the state total to 37,387.

The state stands at 57% vaccinated residents.

The state death toll remains 513.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 3,143 (5)

Honolulu: 26,886 (9)

Kauai: 345 (1)

Maui: 3,834 (3)

Lanai: 112

Molokai: 55

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,268 (2)

Required Hospitalization: 2,424

Deaths: 513

Cases in the past 14 days: 622

Probable Cases