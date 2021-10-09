Hawaii reports 196 COVID cases, 4 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 196 new coronavirus cases, and four new deaths on Saturday, Oct. 9.

There are 114 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 49 on the Big Island, nine on Kauai, 16 on Maui, one on Molokai, and seven diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 81,283.

The state death toll rises to 837.

The state stands at 69.3% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website:

