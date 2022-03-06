HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 196 new coronavirus cases, and one new death on Sunday, March 6.

There are 124 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 17 on the Big Island, 13 on Kauai, two on Lanai, 21 on Maui, and 19 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 237, 363.



The state death toll rises to 1,354.



The state stands at 76.6% of vaccinated residents.



Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: