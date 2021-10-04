Hawaii reports 195 COVID cases, three new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 195 new coronavirus cases, and three new deaths on Monday, Oct. 4.

There are 118 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 40 on the Big Island, 14 on Kauai, 16 on Maui, and seven diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 80,323.

The state death toll rises to 811.

The state stands at 68.2% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: