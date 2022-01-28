Hawaii reports 1,907 COVID cases, 5 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 1,907 new coronavirus cases and 5 new deaths on Friday, Jan. 28.

There are 990 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 232 on the Big Island, 275 on Kauai, nine on Lanai, 337 on Maui, five on Molokai, and 59 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 213,174.

The state death toll rose to 1,164.



The state stands at 74.7% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: