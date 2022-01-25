Hawaii reports 1,904 COVID cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 1,904 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

There are 1,445 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 142 on the Big Island, 90 on Kauai, six on Lanai, 170 on Maui, two on Molokai, and 49 diagnosed of state.

That brings the state total to 206,837.

The state death toll remains at 1,146.



The state stands at 74.5% of vaccinated residents.



Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: