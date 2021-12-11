Hawaii reports 189 COVID cases, 8 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 189 new coronavirus cases, and 8 new deaths on Saturday, Dec. 11.

There are 134 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 10 on the Big Island, 15 on Kauai, 17 on Maui, seven on Molokai, and six diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 89,014.

The state death toll stands at/rises to 1,053.

The state stands at 72.6% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: