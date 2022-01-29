Hawaii reports 1,860 COVID cases, 9 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 1,860 new coronavirus cases, and nine new deaths on Saturday, Jan. 29.



There are 1,172 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 293 on the Big Island, 101 on Kauai, 16 on Lanai, 246 on Maui, four on Molokai, and 28 diagnosed out of state.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

That brings the state total to 215, 034.

The state death toll rises to 1,173.

The state stands at 74.7% of vaccinated residents.



Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: