HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 184 new coronavirus cases, and five new deaths on Saturday, March 5.

There are 121 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 19 on the Big Island, 11 on Kauai, 21 on Maui, one on Molokai, and 11 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 237,136.



The state death toll stands at/rises to 1,353



The state stands at 76.6 of vaccinated residents.



Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website:.