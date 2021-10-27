Hawaii reports 184 COVID cases, 1 new death

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 184 coronavirus cases, and one new death for Wednesday, Oct. 27.

There are 99 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 31 on the Big Island, 32 on Kauai, 10 on Maui, two on Lanai, one on Molokai, and nine diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 83,706.

That state death toll rose to 889.

The state stands at 71.0% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: