Hawaii reports 1,828 cases, one death

Credit: AP

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,828 cases and one death for Friday, Dec. 24.

There are 1,547 coronavirus on Oahu, 91 on the Big Island, 67 on Kauai, 98 on Maui, five on Molokai and 20 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 98,593.

The state death toll rose to 1,078.

The state stands at 73.9% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website:

