Hawaii reports 176 COVID cases, 3 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 176 new coronavirus cases, and three new deaths on Wednesday, Nov. 3.

There are 102 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 21 on the Big Island, 25 on Kauai, 13 on Maui, and 15 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 84,578.

The state death toll rose to 919.

The state stands at 71.5% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: