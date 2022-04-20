HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,736 new coronavirus cases and 17 new deaths in the last week.

The DOH announced on March 9 that they would move to do weekly counts instead of daily counts.

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

There are 1,212 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 150 on the Big Island, 88 on Kauai, three on Lanai, 206 on Maui, seven on Molokai, and 70 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 245,035.

The state death toll rose to 1,407.

The state stands at 77.2% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth weekly COVID case breakdown from the DOH’s website: