Hawaii reports 170 COVID cases, 5 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 170 new coronavirus cases and five new deaths on Friday, Dec. 10.

There are 118 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 10 on the Big Island, five on Kauai, 23 on Maui, one on Molokai and 13 out of state.

That brings the state total to 88,825.

The state death toll rose to 1,045.

The state stands at 72.6% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: