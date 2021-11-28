Hawaii reports 169 COVID cases, 3 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 169 new coronavirus cases, and three new deaths on Sunday, Nov. 28.

There are 107 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 22 on the Big Island, 10 on Kauai, 10 on Maui, and 20 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 87, 514.

The state death toll rises to 1,018.

The state stands at 72.5% of vaccinated residents since Thursday, Nov. 25.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website:

